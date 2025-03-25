Duo gets lift, stabs college student in Kovilambakkam; flees with phone, bike

CHENNAI: Police are searching for the duo who stabbed a college student with a knife and took away his mobile phone and bike when the student offered them a lift in Kovilambakkam on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Selvakumar (20), of Kamatchi Nagar in Pallikaranai. He was a second-year college student in a private college in Jalladianpet. Police said Selvakumar also worked as a part-time delivery agent with a private food delivery firm.

On Sunday, around 10.30 pm, Selvakumar was returning after delivering food in Kovilambakkam and when nearing the government high school in the locality two men who were standing along the roadside asked Selvakumar for a lift.

When nearing the Medavakkam police booth, the duo asked Selvakumar to stop as their destination arrived. However, when he stopped the bike the duo attacked him with a knife and snatched Selvakumar's mobile phone. The duo took his bike and escaped from the spot.

The onlookers who noticed the incident alerted the police. The Medavakkam police who rushed to the spot admitted Selvakumar to a nearby private hospital.

Police have registered a case and are trying to identify the duo with the help of CCTV in the locality.