Duo extorts m-sand trader over dispute in Chennai

CHENNAI: The city police booked two persons on kidnap charges and arrested them after they bundled up a trader dealing in m-sand and gravel into a tipper lorry and took money from him after a financial deal turned sour.

Police said the kidnapped person owed money to one of the arrested persons and the latter took matters in his own hands.

The arrested persons were identified as Ranjith Moses (30) and Harish Mohanraj (22).

On June 26, the duo had forced the trader, identified as Kandheeban (38), into a tipper lorry at Avvai Nagar junction near Tiruvanmiyur. They drove him to Tirusulam where Kandheeban was assaulted. The duo then took Rs 32,000 from him which was owed to them and let him off.

Based on a complaint from Kandheeban, the Tiruvanmiyur police arrested the duo. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.