    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|2 May 2025 2:19 PM IST
    Dubai-Chennai flight diverted to Muscat due to medical emergency
     Air India passenger flight

    CHENNAI: An Air India passenger flight en route from Dubai to Chennai was forced to make an emergency landing at Muscat International Airport in Oman, early on Friday morning after a passenger onboard fell ill.

    The incident resulted in a significant delay for the remaining 162 passengers, according to reports.

    The flight carrying 164 passengers had departed from Dubai at 1.00 am IST and was scheduled to arrive at Chennai International Airport at 5.00 am IST.

    Mid-flight, a passenger experienced a sudden medical emergency, and the pilot diverted the flight to the nearest airport, Muscat.

    On landing, medical personnel at Muscat Airport attended to the ailing passenger.

    As the person needed further hospital treatment, arrangements were made to transfer the passenger off the aircraft and later was shifted to a medical facility.

    The Air India flight, carrying 162 passengers, departed from Muscat at 5.00 am IST and arrived at Chennai International Airport at 8.30 am IST.

    Online Desk

