Dubai-based man sends friends to attack estranged wife in Chennai

CHENNAI: Angered by his estranged wife’s decision to separate from him and initiate divorce proceedings, a man working in Dubai sent two of his friends to her house in Choolaimedu to attack her.

The Choolaimedu Police arrested the two men from Thanjavur district for assaulting the woman with iron rods and leaving her injured at her husband's behest.

The police said the woman, Benazir Begum (33), separated from her husband, Zaheer Hussain, and has been living in Choolaimedu area. Their divorce case is pending in a city court, police said.

A week ago, on the night of June 2, Benazir was standing outside her home when two men on a two-wheeler approached her and started verbally abusing her. The duo then attacked the woman with an iron pipe and fled the scene. Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to her aid and moved her to a hospital where she underwent treatment.

Based on her complaint, the Choolaimedu Police registered a case and conducted investigations. A special team picked up the two men – Vinoth (24) and Mehran Adhil (24) – both from Pattukottai taluk, Thanjavur district.

According to police, the two men are Zaheer’s friends. They were produced before a magistrate and have been remanded in judicial custody.

"For now, we have included the husband's name in the FIR. He is a native of Thanjavur and has been living in Dubai for more than a year. We have yet to arrest one more suspect in the case, after which we will know more details. For now, no decision has been made on issuing a lookout circular against him (Zaheer)," a police officer said.