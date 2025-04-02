DT Next impact: TNUHDB flats in Vyasarpadi see improvements after report

CHENNAI: Following the news story published in DT Next on March 18 titled, ‘Empty TNUHB flats in Vyasarpadi turn antisocial den’, officials of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) said that the issues reported in the news item were being rectified and pending works would be completed shortly.

An official in TUHDB said, “The tank lids have been replaced, five out of six elevators have been repaired, waste on the terrace has been cleared. Unoccupied rooms on the 13th floor will be fully cleaned and locked.”

Some switches in another lift still require replacement, which makes it difficult for the public to use it. “Yes, they have to board from the 1st floor instead of the ground floor, but they will be repaired soon. All the remaining issues will be rectified within the next week as work is progressing quickly,” said social activist LM Jaiganesh.



