DT Next Impact: Slushy road re-laid at Periyar Nagar

CHENNAI: After a news report titled, ‘Slushy roads make rain unbearable for Periyar Nagar residents’, was published in DT Next on May 20, CMWSSB officials swung into action, cleaned the road, and started the work of re-laying it the very next day.

DT Next published a story on the slippery and slushy road in Periyar Nagar, Kolathur, on Tuesday. For nearly a month, residents of 5th Cross Street grappled with the worsening condition of streets and were left to battle with hazardous roads due to incomplete infrastructure work. E Shanmugam, a resident, confirmed that officials had cleared the accumulation of mud and levelled the road with the help of earthmovers. “Finally, our plight has come to an end. Now, the road is free from accidents,” he smiled.