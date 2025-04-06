DT Next impact | Sewage leak: NGT smacks down on apartment owners’ association

CHENNAI: The southern bench of National Green Tribunal has directed an apartment owners’ association to submit their report pertaining to letting out sewage water into the Korattur Lake.

While hearing a suo motu case based on a news report titled ‘Ambattur Residents cry foul as sewage from gated community pollutes area’ published in DT Next on December 17, the bench comprising judicial member Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Vijay Kulkarni observed that Casagrand Asta Apartment Owners Association, which was impleaded earlier, has neither entered an appearance in person nor through counsel.

Posting the case for further hearing on June 26, the tribunal directed the association to submit their reply from the date. It may be noted the suo motu cognizance was originally taken up by the Principal Bench in New Delhi and transferred to the Southern Bench for further hearing.

Earlier, the NGT had directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to file their reports. Based on the directions, the Metro Water has imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 for draining stagnated rainwater into Korattur Lake.

“The CMWSSB is directed to submit a detailed report on whether the apartment has a sewer connection. If not, they must outline the proposed course of action in this regard,” the Bench said.

During the hearing, the TNPCB informed that officials have inspected the premises, but the report is yet to be filed. The CPCB also submitted that a letter has been sent to the TNPCB to provide a report on the issue but the report is not received.

Meanwhile, the Metro Water reported that the gated community is located in Karukku Main Road in Ambattur with 325 flats housing 1,300 residents. “It is respectfully submitted that, at present, it has been noticed that there is no discharge of sewage water from Casagrand Asta Apartment,” the Metro Water said in its report.

Also, the water manager has instructed the avail a sewer connection for their premises under the revised water and sewer connection scheme.

“Upon receiving the payment for connection charges, infrastructure development charges, and other prescribed fees, the sewer connection will be provided to Casagrand Asta Apartment,” the report added.