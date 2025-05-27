DT Next Impact: Road re-laid on Viduthalai Nagar, Sunnambu Kolathur

CHENNAI: After a news report titled ‘Resume road re-laying work, urge Viduthalai Nagar residents’ was published in DT Next on April 24, Tambaram Corporation officials re-laid the road on May 12.

So, for the past two weeks, commuters have been enjoying a ride that’s smooth and accident-free.

DT Next published a story on the road re-laying work that had halted for nearly two months. Residents on the Viduthalai Nagar First Street grappled with a series of issues due to the worsening condition of the street, including the navigation of the Pallavaram–Thoraipakkam Radial Road. A few times, commuters have met with accidents and escaped with minor injuries.

“Tambaram Corporation took only one day to complete the 200 Feet Road. The cement road enables commuters to reach the main road faster, and is a boon for senior citizens and pregnant women to walk in the morning. It’s also bicycle-friendly, allowing children to happily pedal their cycles in the evening,” smiled Raju Rajesh, a resident of Kovilambakkam.