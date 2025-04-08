DT Next impact: New EB boxes replace damaged ones in Manapakkam

CHENNAI: Following a news story titled ‘Exposed cables, low lying EB pillar boxes pose threat to Manapakkam residents’ published in DT Next on March 27 (Thursday), officials swung into action and replaced the damaged electricity boxes with 3 new ones.

Selvakumar, assistant engineer of Tangedco’s Nandambakkam section, said, “The EB boxes have been brought to replace the existing damaged ones. Currently, the cement blinding works are undergoing and after that, cable works will be done. Within a few days, the whole work will be completed.”

Residents in the neighbourhood are also relieved with the decision to replace the damaged EB boxes. “Works have already started. Officials have promised to address our grievances soon,” said M Venugopalan, president, Marvel Riverview Country Owners Welfare Association.

On March 27, DT Next had published a news story on the damaged EB cables posing safety risks to the residents and commuters in Manapakkam. The boxes were broken and torn, and were submerged during the monsoon as they were installed at a lower height.