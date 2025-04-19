DT Next impact: Glitches at tax-paying counter in Pattabiram resolved

CHENNAI: Following a new story published in DT Next titled, ‘Pattabiram locals flag glitch in property tax collection’, officials swung into action and repaired the issues.

An official attached to the Avadi Corporation said, “Technical issues have been resolved and the collection counter is functional from Thursday.”

On April 14, DT Next had published a news story highlighting the difficulties faced by residents in paying tax due to technical glitches at Pattabiram collection centre for more than 14 days. They had averred that those who were travelling for summer holidays were going to be in trouble if the glitch was not rectified, as many of them were trying to pay the tax before April 30 to be eligible for the rebate.