DT Next Impact: Garbage cleared in Old Washermenpet

CHENNAI: Following a news item published in DT Next titled, ‘Old Washermenpet residents flag absence of litter bins’, on May 8, officials swung into action and cleared the garbage on the roadside on Thursday.

DT Next published a story on dumping being garbage on Ramanujan Iyer Street, Old Washermenpet, on Thursday. Being a residential area, commuters and pedestrians found it difficult to use the street due to the stench.

Also Read: Chennai Citizen Connect: Old Washermenpet residents flag absence of waste bins

R Ramesh, a civic activist, confirmed that the officials had cleared the waste. “But the road has enough space that garbage lorries are already moving through the road. Officials must ensure that the required number of waste bins are kept in the streets for residents to easily dump the waste. That’s the only permanent solution.”