DT Next Impact: Drainage line construction begins in Kottivakkam

CHENNAI: Following a news story titled, ‘Residents wary of sewage overflow in Kottivakkam’, published in DT Next on April 22, officials swung into action and took steps to repair the damaged drainage lines. Ward 181 Councillor, D Viswanathan, said, “Work began the next day after the news item was published in DT Next. Currently, the drainage and storm water lines have been removed, and equipment was brought to the area to install a new line.”

DT Next published a news story stating Kottivakkam residents were fed-up of the challenges they had been facing due to the overflowing sewage on the street.

They were frustrated with the lackadaisical nature of the Corporation officials, as repeated complaints on Namma Chennai app had shown that the issue was resolved, but it hadn’t.



















