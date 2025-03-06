DT Next Impact | Debris removed from roadside in Mylapore

CHENNAI: Following a new story published in DT Next titled, ‘Mylapore residents irked by debris dumping and GCC’s inaction’, on March 4 (Tuesday), officials swung into action and cleared the waste in the area.

Photos of the area after the debris clearing were shared through the official handle of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). DT Next published a story on debris dumped along Rosary Street in Mylapore.

At a time when the GCC claimed that fines would be imposed on those who dump waste in public spaces, uncleared debris along a roadside rankled residents and commuters in the area.