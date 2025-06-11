DT Next campus: VMLS bestowed with Titans of TN award

CHENNAI: Vinayaka Mission’s Law School (VMLS) has been awarded the Galatta's Titans of Tamil Nadu Award 2025 in the category of Excellence in Skills and Career Growth. The award was presented by Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development CV Ganesan during a ceremony attended by over 1,800 students from government schools and colleges.

Dean, Dr Ananth Padmanabhan, took the stage to introduce VMLS alongside assistant Dean Dr Fowmina (Inclusive Initiatives), deputy director Merlin Stephen, showcasing state-of-the-art infrastructure, academic excellence, and commitment to inclusive legal education.

His inspiring address not only highlighted the institution’s milestones but also encouraged young minds to pursue education with passion and purpose.

The management of the school said that they were honoured by the recognition and remain steadfast in their mission to nurture the next generation of legal professionals with dedication, equity, and excellence.