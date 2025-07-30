DT Next Campus: VIT hosts meet on roadmap to Viksit Bharat

CHENNAI: Academicians, policymakers, researchers, and a host of eminent people from different spectrums came together at VIT Chennai for the inauguration of a 2-day National Conference on Roadmap to Viksit Bharat – a multi-disciplinary approach, offering valuable insights on a wide range of issues, including increasing access to higher education, addressing economic inequalities, and speeding up overall economic growth.

Presiding over the event, Dr G Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), stated that economic development should reach all regions and all people.

“At the foundation of economic development is increasing access to Higher Education for all youth. India’s economic inequalities should be addressed, and the priority should be to increase Per Capita Income and increase Gross Enrollment Ratio,” he remarked.

Dr Viswanathan made this statement while speaking about India overtaking Japan to become the fourth-largest economy in the world.