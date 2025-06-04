DT Next campus: SRM IST marks World Bicycle Day

CHENNAI: In alignment with the FIT India Movement and Association of Indian Universities and the nationwide ‘Sundays on Cycle’ initiative, the Directorate of Sports, SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM IST) Kattankulathur Campus celebrated World Bicycle Day.

This year’s observance was especially significant as it marked the Silver Jubilee (25th edition) of the ‘Sundays on Cycle’ campaign — a milestone in India’s collective journey toward promoting fitness, sustainability, and community well-being through cycling.

The event, flagged off from the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the SRM IST entrance gate, saw spirited participation of over 100 students.

More than just a bicycle rally, the event served as a powerful platform to promote physical fitness, environmental consciousness, and social unity. It concluded with the FIT India Pledge, where participants reaffirmed their dedication to leading active lifestyles, making time for daily fitness, and inspiring those around them to embrace healthier habits.