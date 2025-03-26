DT Next Campus: SRM IST hosts International meet on nanoscience

CHENNAI: The 8th biennial International Conference on Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (ICONN-2025), a premier global event, organised by the Department of Physics and Nanotechnology, SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM IST), Kattankulathur, brought together leading researchers, industry experts, and academicians to discuss groundbreaking advancements in the field of nanoscience and nanotechnology.

The conference was aimed at a diverse range of keynote addresses, technical sessions, and panel discussions covering topics such as materials at reduced dimensional scale, nanofabrication, nanoelectronics, energy applications, and emerging nanomedicine technologies.

Researchers presented pioneering work in energy harvesting, nanocomposites, catalysts, two-dimensional materials, and, to name a few, pushing the boundaries of fundamental science and technological innovation.

The event also provided a platform for young scientists and students to showcase their research, fostering collaboration across disciplines.