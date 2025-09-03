Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|3 Sept 2025 6:50 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-09-03 01:20:06  )
    DT Next Campus: SRIHER organises tech expo for school students
    CHENNAI: Sri Ramachandra Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER), organised a two-day tech expo for school students at its campus. Vice Chancellor, Dr Uma Sekar, inaugurated the event.

    About 500 students from 30 schools in and around Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur district participated in the event. Students are engaged in activities such as Biodesign, Project Demo, NextGen Code Fest, Idea Contest, and Bioquest.

    The contest consisted of four rounds, including Pictionary, Spellathon, Quizzing, and Biology. Faculty members from Sri Ramachandra Faculty of Engineering and Technology, School Teachers and parents were among those who participated in the event.

    Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Researchschool students
    DTNEXT Bureau

