DT Next Campus: SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha; here is how you can apply

Description:The SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025-26, one of India's largest scholarship programs, is an initiative of the SBI Foundation. This program aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from low-income families across India, ensuring the continuity of their education.

Eligibility: The SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025– 26 supports meritorious Indian students from economically weaker backgrounds. Eligible applicants include school students (Classes 9–12), undergraduates, postgraduates, medical students, and those enrolled in IITs, IIMs, or premier Indian institutions (Top 300NIRF/NAAC A+) with a family income of up to Rs 6 lakh (Rs 3 lakh for school-level students). Overseas applicants must be pursuing PG or higher courses in top 200 QS/THE-ranked universities. Minimum eligibility is 75% marks/7 CGPA in the previous year (67.5%/6.3 CGPA for SC/ST). Half of the slots are reserved for females, and 50% for SC/ST, with systematic reallocation of unfilled seats.

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarships of up to Rs 20,00,000 will be awarded to students depending on the category.

Note: SBI strives to extend its financial support to students throughout their course. Scholarship renewal is subject to students meeting the minimum eligibility criteria every year.

Last Date to Apply: November 15

Application mode: Online applications only

Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SBIFS13