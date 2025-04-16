DT Next campus: Sathyabama IST marks Excellence Day 2025

CHENNAI: The Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology (SIST), Chennai, and its Sriperumbudur campus, recognised among the country's top institutes, commemorated Excellence Day 2025 at its campus.

The ceremonial function was presided over by Dr Mariazeena Johnson (Chancellor), and Dr Marie Johnson (president), Vice Presidents J Arul Selvan, Maria Bernadette Tamilarasi and Maria Catherine Jayapriya,honoring and appreciating the achievers with accolades.

For the present final-year batch, more than 300 global and national companies participated in the campus recruitment and offered 3,120 jobs as of date in diverse roles. The upward trend in salaries offered at Sathyabama, increased the annual CTC offered to its students to 5.45 LPA. The highest CTC offered to this batch is 41.20 LPA. The opportunities created by eminent recruiters like Amazon, Accenture, AVL, Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Capgemini, Catalog, Cognizant, DBS Tech, Godrej, Gulf Contracting company, HCL, HPE, Hyundai Motors, IBM, JP Morgan, JSW, Juspay, Logitech, LTIMindtree, Natwest, Nokia, Oracle, Philips, PWC, Renault Nissan, Securin, Sona Comstar, TCS, Tredence Analytics, Zifo RnD and Zoho shows the world of placements that Sathyabama continues to create for its students.

Sathyabama’s Industrial partnerships in emerging tech fields attracted more than 350 job offers through the Centres of Excellence by Cognizant, Capgemini, HCL, PwC and so on. The eminent recruiters like DBS, JP Morgan, LTI Mindtree, NielseniQ, TCS, and so on have a strong connection with Sathyabama and give plethora of opportunities to the students to upskill themselves.