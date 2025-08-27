Begin typing your search...

    DT Next Campus: Reliance Foundation for Postgraduates

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 Aug 2025 8:29 AM IST
    DT Next Campus: Reliance Foundation for Postgraduates
    X

    Representative Image

    The Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships aim to enable and propel India’s future leaders who can think big, think green, and think digital for the benefit of society.

    Eligibility: Be a resident Indian citizen; First-year PG students who secured a score of 550 - 1,000 in the GATE Examination or students who have scored 7.5 or above in their Undergraduate CGPA (or % normalised to CGPA)

    Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 6,00,000 over the duration of the degree

    Last Date to Apply: October 4

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/RFS12

    Reliance FoundationScholarshipDT Campus
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X