DT Next Campus: Reliance Foundation for Postgraduates
The Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships aim to enable and propel India’s future leaders who can think big, think green, and think digital for the benefit of society.
Eligibility: Be a resident Indian citizen; First-year PG students who secured a score of 550 - 1,000 in the GATE Examination or students who have scored 7.5 or above in their Undergraduate CGPA (or % normalised to CGPA)
Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 6,00,000 over the duration of the degree
Last Date to Apply: October 4
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/RFS12
