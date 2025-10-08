DT Next Campus: ONGC Sports Scheme; here is how you can apply

Description: The ONGC Sports Scholarship Scheme 2025-26 is an initiative of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to promote sporting excellence among the underprivileged and talented Indian sportspersons. A total of 250 scholarships will be awarded to male and female athletes in 21 recognised sports.

Eligibility: Application is open to a male or female sportsperson between 15 to 20 years old and pursuing excellence in one of the 21 recognised sports listed on the official website of ONGC. They must have parental income of less than Rs 5 lakh per annum.

Prizes & Rewards: A monthly scholarship between Rs 15,000 and Rs 30,000, depending on their level of participation.

Last Date to Apply: October 21

Application mode: Online applications only

Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/ONGC3