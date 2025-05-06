DT Next campus: NIIT University achieves 100% placement for 2024

CHENNAI: NIIT University has achieved a 100 per cent placement record for its eligible students in 2024. Top organisations such as Ernst and Young, Cisco, Morgan Stanley, PWC, Data Security Council of India, IBM, Genpact, and Western Union recruited from the university, offering the highest salary package of Rs 44.27 LPA and an impressive average salary of Rs 7.92 LPA.

Notably, 95 per cent of graduates secured job roles aligned with their expertise in sought-after domains such as AI-Data scientist, cognitive data scientist, business analyst, network security consultant, and cyber security analyst.

The focus on academic partnerships that bridged the gap between education and employment was a key factor contributing to the university’s stellar placement record. The university recently entered strategic alliances with the Victoria University of Wellington (VUW), New Zealand, and the University of Indianapolis (UINDY), USA.

The collaboration with VUW enhances the university’s biotechnology programme, providing students access to a globally recognised curriculum. Similarly, the partnership with UINDY expands international learning and research opportunities, preparing the students for global careers.

In line with evolving industry demands, the university introduced a BTech programme in artificial intelligence and data science, equipping students with interdisciplinary expertise in high-growth domains.