DT Next Campus: National youth summit held at KCG College

CHENNAI: National youth summit, ‘Xplore AI and Innothon 2025’, successfully concluded at KCG College of Technology.

The two-day event brought together hundreds of students, academics, and industry leaders for a dynamic convergence of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Led by the college's academic leadership, including Dr M Krishnamurthy, Head of the Department of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, and Dr S Revathy, Head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, the summit featured a rigorous 24-hour hackathon, a project expo, and inspiring presentations from industry partners Tamilpreneur, Marabanu, and Zha VC.

A key highlight was the panel discussion on the future of AI, expertly moderated by Mr Gowri Shankar Sivabala, Founder of the Dubai AI Community and SpaceNXT Labs.