    DT Next Campus: National youth summit held at KCG College

    The two-day event brought together hundreds of students, academics, and industry leaders for a dynamic convergence of innovation and entrepreneurship.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|1 Oct 2025 6:50 AM IST
    Representative image of students (File PTI Photo)

    CHENNAI: National youth summit, ‘Xplore AI and Innothon 2025’, successfully concluded at KCG College of Technology.

    Led by the college's academic leadership, including Dr M Krishnamurthy, Head of the Department of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, and Dr S Revathy, Head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, the summit featured a rigorous 24-hour hackathon, a project expo, and inspiring presentations from industry partners Tamilpreneur, Marabanu, and Zha VC.

    A key highlight was the panel discussion on the future of AI, expertly moderated by Mr Gowri Shankar Sivabala, Founder of the Dubai AI Community and SpaceNXT Labs.

    DTNEXT Bureau

