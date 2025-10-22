DT Next Campus: Muskaan Scholarship Programme 2.0 (2025-26)

CHENNAI: An initiative by Valvoline Cummins Private Ltd. (VCPL) to offer financial assistance and mentorship support to children of commercial drivers (LMV/HMV), mechanics and children belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category, ensuring continuity in their education

Eligibility: Students in Classes 9 to 12 from the southern, eastern, and northeastern states of India are eligible to apply for the scholarship. Applicants must have scored above 60% in their previous class. Additionally, the total family income from all sources should not exceed Rs 8 lakh per annum. However, children of employees of Valvoline Cummins Private Ltd. (VCPL) and its implementation partner organisations are not eligible for this scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 12,000 and mentorship support

Last Date to Apply: November 5

Application mode: Online applications only

Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/MKSP2