DT Next Campus: L’Oréal For Young Women in Science Programme 2025-26

CHENNAI: L'Oréal India offers the L’Oréal For Young Women in Science Programme 2025-26 for women who have passed Class 12 and wish to pursue higher education in scientific fields

Eligibility: Open to female students only across India. Annual family income should not exceed Rs 6,00,000.

UG students: Must have secured at least 85% marks in Class 12 (Science Stream) and be pursuing a UG degree in a science-related field (except final-year students).

PG/PhD students: Must have secured at least 60% marks in their UG course and be pursuing post-graduation (any year) in fields such as Technology, Science, Pharma, Life Sciences, Biotechnology, etc. (except final-year students).

Children of L'Oréal India and Buddy4Study employees are not eligible.

Note: Criteria may be modified at the discretion of the scholarship provider. Final selection for PG/PhD students is contingent upon the submission of an admission letter from a recognised college/university in India.

Prizes & Rewards: UG students: Fixed scholarship of Rs 62,500

PG and PhD students: Up to Rs 1,00,000

Last Date to Apply: November 3

Application mode: Online applications only

Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/LIS6