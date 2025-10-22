DT Next Campus: L’Oréal For Young Women in Science Programme 2025-26

Begin typing your search...

    Annual family income should not exceed Rs 6,00,000

    CHENNAI: L'Oréal India offers the L’Oréal For Young Women in Science Programme 2025-26 for women who have passed Class 12 and wish to pursue higher education in scientific fields

    Eligibility: Open to female students only across India. Annual family income should not exceed Rs 6,00,000.

    UG students: Must have secured at least 85% marks in Class 12 (Science Stream) and be pursuing a UG degree in a science-related field (except final-year students).

    PG/PhD students: Must have secured at least 60% marks in their UG course and be pursuing post-graduation (any year) in fields such as Technology, Science, Pharma, Life Sciences, Biotechnology, etc. (except final-year students).

    Children of L'Oréal India and Buddy4Study employees are not eligible.

    Note: Criteria may be modified at the discretion of the scholarship provider. Final selection for PG/PhD students is contingent upon the submission of an admission letter from a recognised college/university in India.

    Prizes & Rewards: UG students: Fixed scholarship of Rs 62,500

    PG and PhD students: Up to Rs 1,00,000

    Last Date to Apply: November 3

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/LIS6

