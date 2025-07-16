DT Next campus: KV-IIT holds investiture ceremony for AY 2025-26

CHENNAI: The investiture ceremony at Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT Chennai for the academic year 2025-2026 was held recently.

Dr NK Senthamarai Kannan, IPS (Retd), ADGP, Tamil Nadu, attended the event, and Sangathan, an alumnus of Kendriya Vidyalaya, graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Delivering the welcome address, the principal RN Sendhil Kumar, emphasised how the Vidyalaya provides platforms that help nurture leadership, responsibility, and accountability in students.

The highlight of the event was the formal investiture of the students' council and house appointees. The elected representatives of four houses -- Thillaiyadi Valliammai, Dheeran Chinnamalai, Maruthunayagam, and Velu Nachiyar -- stood tall with pride to pledge their commitment in their allotted posts.

The chief guest presented the badges and administered the oath, inspiring the young leaders with words of wisdom and encouragement.

The newly elected school captain (boy), T Yashwanth Kumar, addressed the gathering and pledged to work for the betterment of the school. Kumari Sudharshana M, the school captain (girl), administered the oath to the house captains, and the respective house masters presented the badges to the appointees.