DT Next Campus: Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2025-26; here is how you can apply

Description: Under the CSR Project on Education & Livelihood of Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, Kotak Education Foundation invites applications for the Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2025-26 from meritorious girl students from low-income families to empower them to pursue higher studies in professional education after Class 12.

Eligibility: Young women pursuing professional graduation courses in teaching, nursing, pharmacy, medicine, engineering, architecture, law, etc., are eligible. Applicants must be studying in any year (except the last year) of their graduation program. The annual family income of the applicants from all sources must be less than Rs 5 lakh. Students from across India can apply.

Prizes & Rewards: The selected scholars will receive the scholarship as specified below: For Teaching Courses - Rs 40,000 ($500) per year for two years. For Nursing and Pharma courses Rs 40,000 ($500) per year for four years. For three-year courses such as BCA, BSc, etc. - Up to Rs 40,000 ($500) per year for 3 years. For Engineering, MBBS, BDS, Law, Architecture Courses, etc. Rs 60,000 ($750) per year for four years.

Last Date to Apply: October 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/UGO4