DT Next Campus: Karan Singh, Nedumaran get Sezhiyan and Navalar awards

CHENNAI: The Navalar-Sezhiyan Foundation presented the Era Sezhiyan award and Dr Navalar prize at a function held at VIT Chennai on Tuesday.

The Era Sezhiyan Award was presented to former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Dr Karan Singh, and Pazha Nedumaran received the Dr Navalar Award.

Hon’ble Former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu presented the awards to the awardees along with Dr G Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT). Dr GV Selvam, Vice President of VIT was also present.

In his address, M Venkaiah Naidu said that teachers and educational institutions should not only teach subjects to students, they should also teach values and culture to the youngsters. “One should have passion for the sake of the nation, this should be understood by everyone in public life,” he said.

Dr Karan Singh called upon youngsters to work for nation building. “Do something for the nation, don’t only enjoy the benefits of our freedom, but do something. Make a contribution, everybody can contribute, and you don’t have to be a big leader to make a contribution,” he said.