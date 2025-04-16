DT Next campus: JAIN, Sodexo jointly host culinary project

CHENNAI: JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) Fire and Combustion Research Center, and global food services leader Sodexo jointly hosted ‘Dehydr8 & Sus10’ — a unique culinary innovation project. This event highlighted the growing importance of smart, sustainable, and health-conscious food choices by focusing on the potential of dehydrated fruits and vegetables in everyday meals.

FCRC-DTF developed the technology for drying of all kinds of agri-produce by integrating it with FCRC's patented technology for the Advanced Waste Biomass Combustion Device (ABCD). This is the first of its kind system in the area of dehydration as it encompasses the efficiency, quality of dried products, and economics of operation in support of sustainability.

Reduced drying time of as low as 4 hours, ability to dry a variety of feed stock (vegetables and fruits) simultaneously, ultra-low electrical power consumption (battery-based supply), and the advanced combustion system using solid biomass fuel partly composed of urban solid waste are some of its unique characteristics. The basic research and development on the systems has been carried out by Sachin Payyanad, a research associate at FCRC.