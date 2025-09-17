DT Next Campus: Applications open for IDFC FIRST Bank Engineering Scholarship 2025-29; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The scholarship launched by IDFC FIRST Bank empowers engineering students from humble family backgrounds by ensuring their access to quality higher education is not limited by financial barriers

Eligibility: Open to Indian students currently enrolled in the 1st year of their BTech or BE programme in one of the eligible colleges (Refer to the list of eligible colleges mentioned on the Buddy4Study website). Annual family income must not exceed Rs 6 lakh. Students should not be receiving any other scholarship or tuition fee waiver.

Children or immediate family members of employees from IDFC FIRST Bank or Buddy4Study are not eligible. Students pursuing Diploma courses, part-time programmes, distance learning, dual-degree courses in engineering, or student exchange programmes are not eligible.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 1 lakh/year for up to four years.

Note: Scholarship covers the actual annual fee or Rs 1,00,000 per year, whichever is lower. Continuity is subject to meeting the renewal criteria

Last Date to Apply: September 30

Application mode: Online applications only

Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/IFBES1