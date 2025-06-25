DT Next Campus: Hindustan International School Padur observes Int’l Yoga Day

CHENNAI: Hindustan International School, Padur, observed International Yoga Day with a heartfelt homage to the Indian Army under the theme ‘Operation Sindoor – A Tribute to the Indian Army’. The celebration was held on campus with great enthusiasm, discipline, and emotional resonance, honouring India’s armed forces.

The highlight of the event was a large-scale student formation spelling out ‘Operation Sindoor HISP-25’, symbolising unity, respect, and national pride. Meticulously executed by students from the Physical Education Department, student council members and volunteers, the formation stood as a powerful expression of collective purpose and gratitude towards the Indian Army.

Dr Anand Jacob Verghese, Chairman, Hindustan Group of Institutions, stated: “International

Yoga Day is a reminder of the balance and discipline we all need in life — qualities that are also at the core of our armed forces. Today, we not only celebrate health and well-being but also honour the bravery of those who serve the nation. This is a day to reflect on the peace we enjoy and the sacrifices that make it possible.”

The event was conducted in a grand and disciplined manner, blending the spirit of yoga with a patriotic purpose.