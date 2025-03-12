Begin typing your search...

    DT Next Campus: Fulbright-Nehru Master's Fellowships; here is how you can apply

    Application is open to students with an equivalent of US Bachelor's degree from a recognised Indian university with at least 55% marks

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 March 2025 8:50 AM IST
    DT Next Campus: Fulbright-Nehru Masters Fellowships; here is how you can apply
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Fulbright-Nehru Master's Fellowships 2026-27 is offered by the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) to outstanding Indian students. Candidates selected under this fellowship can pursue a Master's degree program in selected US colleges and universities in specified areas of study.

    Eligibility: Application is open to students with an equivalent of US Bachelor's degree from a recognised Indian university with at least 55% marks. Applicants should have completed a four-year Bachelor's/Master's degree or a full-time postgraduate diploma if the duration is of less than 4 years. At least 3 years of full-time (paid) professional work experience, community service, and leadership traits are desirable.

    Prizes & Rewards: Funding support for tuition and fees along with other benefits.

    Last Date to Apply: May 14

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/FNMF1

    Indian studentsUSIEFUS Colleges
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X