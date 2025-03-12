DT Next Campus: Fulbright-Nehru Master's Fellowships; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: Fulbright-Nehru Master's Fellowships 2026-27 is offered by the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) to outstanding Indian students. Candidates selected under this fellowship can pursue a Master's degree program in selected US colleges and universities in specified areas of study.

Eligibility: Application is open to students with an equivalent of US Bachelor's degree from a recognised Indian university with at least 55% marks. Applicants should have completed a four-year Bachelor's/Master's degree or a full-time postgraduate diploma if the duration is of less than 4 years. At least 3 years of full-time (paid) professional work experience, community service, and leadership traits are desirable.

Prizes & Rewards: Funding support for tuition and fees along with other benefits.

Last Date to Apply: May 14

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/FNMF1