    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 Aug 2025 8:33 AM IST
    DT Next Campus: Free coaching for DNT students under SEED
    Representative Image

    An initiative by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, to provide high-quality coaching to students belonging to De-notified Tribes (DNT), Nomadic Tribes (NT), and Semi-Nomadic Tribes (SNT).

    Eligibility: Open for students belonging to De-notified, Nomadic, and Semi-Nomadic Tribes. Applicants must be willing to pursue coaching for competitive examinations such as NEET, JEE Main, CLAT, NDA, TOEFL, SAT, CA-CPT, RRB, Banking, Insurance, State Police, and CPL Courses. Candidates must have passed Class 12 or are currently studying in Class 12 to be eligible for this scheme.

    Prizes & Rewards: Coaching fees of up to Rs 1,20,000 and additional benefits

    Last Date to Apply: September 15

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/FCDNT2

