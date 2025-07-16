Begin typing your search...

    DT Next campus: Free coaching for DNT students under SEED

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 July 2025 7:50 AM IST
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: An initiative by the central government’s Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to provide high-quality coaching to students belonging to De-Notified Tribes (DNT), Nomadic Tribes (NT), and Semi-Nomadic Tribes (SNT).

    Eligibility: Applicants must be willing to pursue coaching for competitive examinations such as NEET, JEE Main, CLAT, NDA, TOEFL, SAT, CA-CPT, RRB, Banking, Insurance, State Police, and CPL Courses. The annual family income of the applicants must be less than or equal to Rs 8,00,000.

    Prizes & Rewards: Coaching fees of up to Rs 1,20,000 and additional benefits

    Last Date to Apply: August 3

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/FCDNT2

