DT Next campus: Free coaching for DNT students under SEED

CHENNAI: An initiative by the central government’s Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to provide high-quality coaching to students belonging to De-Notified Tribes (DNT), Nomadic Tribes (NT), and Semi-Nomadic Tribes (SNT).

Eligibility: Applicants must be willing to pursue coaching for competitive examinations such as NEET, JEE Main, CLAT, NDA, TOEFL, SAT, CA-CPT, RRB, Banking, Insurance, State Police, and CPL Courses. The annual family income of the applicants must be less than or equal to Rs 8,00,000.

Prizes & Rewards: Coaching fees of up to Rs 1,20,000 and additional benefits

Last Date to Apply: August 3

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/FCDNT2