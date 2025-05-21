DT Next Campus: Ethiraj College offers admission to visually-challenged student

CHENNAI: Following reports about visually challenged Harshitha’s brilliant performance in Class XII board exams, VM Muralidharan, Chairman, Ethiraj College, called her and offered admission with full scholarship.

Harshitha has chosen BA Economics, and the admission letter was handed over by Muralidharan, in the presence of Dr S Uma Gowrie, Principal, Secretary and vice principals Vijaya and Dr M Jeyanthi. Harshitha wishes to write UPSC Exams and aspires to be an IAS officer.

Muralidharan stated that the college management intends to support all strata of students and create an inclusive society. Dr S Uma Gowrie added that in a competitive world, students like Harshitha stand as role models by breaking all barriers in their journey to success.

This scholarship symbolises the essence of Ethiraj College’s mission and honours VL Ethiraj’s legacy by supporting young women who embody resilience, excellence, and determination.