DT Next Campus: Ethiraj college celebrates 77th College Day, honoring women’s education, empowerment

CHENNAI: Ethiraj College for Women in Chennai celebrated its 77th College Day recently with Padmashri Professor Dr Mohan Kameswaran, Managing Director of Madras ENT Research Foundation, delivering the address and distributing the prizes.

V Muralidharan, Chairman, Ethiraj College Trust, welcomed the gathering and explained the new initiatives at the institution, such as emerging technologies and the incubation centre.

Dr S Uma Gowrie, college principal and secretary, presented the annual report detailing the progress and achievements of the college.

Dr Mohan Kameswaran commended the philanthropic contribution of the visionary founder, VL Ethiraj, to the social cause of women's education and empowerment. He also emphasised that women's education is the key to ensuring dignity in society.

A variety of cultural activities were performed by the students. Recently, the college has been granted the "College with Potential for Excellence" status by the University Grants Commission and has been re-accredited with an ‘A+ grade’ by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC)