DT Next Campus: Dr Agarwal’s, VIT collaborate to integrate AI in optometry

CHENNAI: Dr Agarwal’s Institute of Optometry (DAIO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with VIT Chennai to foster collaboration that aims to integrate artificial intelligence into optometry education and research, with a focus on developing next-generation diagnostic tools, enhancing clinical training, and promoting innovation in eye care solutions.

The MoU was signed by Dr D Karpagam, Dean, DAIO, and Dr T Thyagarajan, Pro Vice-Chancellor of VIT Chennai. The signing ceremony took place in the presence of senior dignitaries, faculty members, and representatives from both institutions.

As per the MoU, the students of both institutions will collaborate on research, publish joint interdisciplinary studies, and develop prototypes of AI-powered solutions to transform eye care delivery and education.

DAIO will offer VIT students from disciplines such as Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Electronics, Mechanical Engineering, and Mechatronics, the exposure to real-world challenges in the eye care sector.

Dr Karpagam said that the initiative is expected to benefit over 200 optometry students at DAIO and an equal number of students from VIT, giving them the opportunity to work on high-impact, real-world eye-care projects.