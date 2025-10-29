Begin typing your search...

    DT Next Campus: Colgate Keep India Smiling

    The annual family income of the applicants from all sources must not exceed Rs 8 lakh

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|29 Oct 2025 9:38 AM IST
    DT Next Campus: Colgate Keep India Smiling
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: An initiative of Colgate-Pal-molive (India) Limited to provide financial assistance and support to individuals who are deserving and meritorious but may lack the resources to pursue their dreams

    Eligibility: Indian students who are currently enrolled in Bachelor of DentalSurgery (BDS) (any year) or Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses in a recognised government or private institute. Students must have an overall score of above 60% in their BDS to apply for the MDS scholarship. The annual family income of the applicants from all sources must not exceed Rs 8 lakh.

    Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship of Rs 75,000

    Last Date to Apply: November 9

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/CKISSP7

    Colgate-Palmolivedental surgeryscholarship scheme
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X