DT Next campus: CII Institute of Logistics, IIT M launch supply chain management course

CHENNAI: CII Institute of Logistics, in collaboration with the Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE) at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), officially launched the ‘Supply Chain Management – Data + AI (SCM–Data+AI)’ certification programme which is scheduled to commence from August 1.

This state-of-the-art online programme is designed to equip supply chain professionals with cutting-edge skills in data analytics and artificial intelligence applications within supply chain management.

The curriculum combines academic rigor with industry insights and includes, 50 hours of core learning modules delivered by IIT Madras faculty, 10 hours of interactive sessions on Prompt Engineering, guest lectures by CXOs from leading organisations, no coding prerequisite; certification awarded based on assessment outcomes, joint certification from CII Institute of Logistics and IIT Madras, lifetime access to daily knowledge updates curated by CII and Exclusive invitation to the certification ceremony at the IIT Madras campus.

The SCM–Data+AI certification programme aims to strengthen digital and analytical capabilities of supply chain professionals to meet evolving industry demands. Registrations will close on 27 July 2025.