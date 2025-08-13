DT Next Campus: British Council marks successful conclusion of ARMS

CHENNAI: The British Council hosted a dissemination event at its Chennai premises to mark the successful conclusion of the Action Research Mentoring Scheme (ARMS) in May 2025.

The event brought together mentors and mentees from Gauhati University, IITDM Kancheepuram, and NIT Warangal, along with key stakeholders from education departments and teacher training institutes. During the event, Professor Rama Mathew, the lead mentor for ARMS, was felicitated for winning the ELTons Award 2024.

Launched in 2024, ARMS awarded grants to three Indian institutions, supporting approximately 70 mentors and mentees engaged in classroom-based research focused on English language teaching in India’s multilingual context.

The scheme is part of the British Council’s move to strengthen multilingual education (MLE) across India, recognising the importance of inclusive, language-aware teaching in improving learning outcomes. ARMS aimed to build institutional capacity for action research by creating an environment where teachers explored new approaches, reflected on their practice, made informed pedagogical choices, built confidence, and improved student learning outcomes.

Janaka Pushpanathan, Director South India, British Council, shared that the ARMS exemplifies how reflective practice can drive innovation in multilingual education, fostering deeper professional growth and pedagogical excellence.