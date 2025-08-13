Begin typing your search...

    DTNEXT Bureau|13 Aug 2025 7:30 AM IST
    DT Next Campus: AVIT holds drug abuse awareness rally
    CHENNAI: Aarupadai Veedu Institute of Technology (AVIT), a constituent college of Vinayaka Missions Research Foundation’s Chennai campus, successfully organised a Drug Abuse Awareness Rally at Mamallapuram.

    Principal Dr J Janet presided over the rally, which commenced with a welcome address by Vice Principal Dr SP Sangeetha. The rally was flagged off by M Arivazhagan, DSP, Mamallapuram.

    The rally began on ECR Road in Mamallapuram and concluded at Arjuna’s Penance, drawing attention from the public with thought-provoking slogans displayed along the route.

    Over 150 students actively participated in the rally, raising awareness about the dangers of drug use and advocating for a drug-free society. The messages displayed on placards and banners attracted the attention of the general public and created a significant impact.

    The rally was meticulously organised by the National Service Scheme (NSS) of AVIT, under the guidance of Dr Surender Babu, Imthiyas, and Public Relations Officer Padmanabhan.

    DTNEXT Bureau

