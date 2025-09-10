DT Next Campus: AVIT celebrates Onam with joy

CHENNAI: In line with the vision of Chancellor Dr AS Ganesan, Vinayaka Mission’s Research Foundation Chennai Campus celebrates every major festival across its campuses to foster inclusivity and cultural vibrancy. Continuing this tradition, Aarupadai Veedu Institute of Technology (AVIT), a constituent college of VMRF, celebrated Onam Festival – Adipoli 4.0 with grandeur and joy recently.

The celebration began with the creation of a Pookolam, and students from across states dressed up in traditional Kerala attire such as kasavu sarees, set sarees, and mundu, adding to the festive spirit.

The highlight of the celebration was the arrival of King Mahabali, enacted by a final-year student, who entered the campus to the beats of Chenda Melam, greeted by students. A striking banner depicting King Mahabali was unfurled from the AVIT building, accompanied by a shower of vibrant flowers, setting the tone for the day’s festivities.