DT Next campus: Apply for MBA at Hindustan Institute before July 30

CHENNAI: Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) has opened admissions for the MBA 2025 batch. The last date to submit applications and be considered for merit-based scholarships is July 30.

The MBA programme features industry-aligned specialisation subjects designed for the evolving global economy in collaboration with leading industry bodies. These include finance, marketing, human resources, hospital management, aviation management, logistics and supply chain management, media and entertainment, and business analytics.

Notably, business analytics is offered in partnership with IBM, providing students hands-on training in AI and data science, while logistics and supply chain management is supported by the Logistics Skill Council, aligned with India's fast-growing e-commerce sector.