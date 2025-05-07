DT Next campus: Applications open for VAIBHAV Fellowship

CHENNAI: This fellowship is an initiative by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India. It aims to connect Indian overseas scientists to universities, colleges, and government-funded research places in India for collaboration on ongoing research projects.

Eligibility: This is open to PhD/MD/MS/MTech degree holders. Applicants must be an NRI, overseas, or a PIO. They must be engaged in active research and have at least 5 years of work experience in a foreign institute/university.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 4,00,000 per month and other benefits.

Last Date to Apply: May 30

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/VAIF1