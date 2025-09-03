Begin typing your search...

    DT Next Campus: Applications open for U-Go Programme

    Applicants must be studying in any year (except the last year) of their graduation program.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|3 Sept 2025 7:40 AM IST
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: U-Go Scholarship Programme 2025-26 is a CSR initiative by U-Go to financially support young women pursuing professional undergraduate courses in teaching, nursing, pharmacy, medicine, engineering, architecture, law, etc.

    Eligibility: Young women pursuing professional graduation courses in teaching, nursing, pharmacy, medicine, engineering, architecture, law, etc., are eligible. Applicants must be studying in any year (except the last year) of their graduation program. The annual family income of the applicants from all sources must be less than Rs 5 lakh. Students from across India can apply.

    Prizes & Rewards: The selected scholars will receive the scholarship as specified below:

    For teaching courses: Rs 40,000 ($500) per year for two years

    For nursing and pharma courses: Rs 40,000 ($500) per year for four years

    For three-year courses such as BCA, BSc, etc: Upto Rs 40,000 ($500) per year for 3 years

    For Engineering, MBBS, BDS, Law, Architecture Courses, etc: Rs 60,000 ($750) per year for four years

    Last Date to Apply: October 31

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/UGO4

    DTNEXT Bureau

