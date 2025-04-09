DT Next campus: Applications open for the UQ International High Achievers Award

CHENNAI: UQ International High Achievers Award -- India 2025 is offered by the University of Queensland, Australia to students pursuing undergraduate/postgraduate courses at the university.

Eligibility: Open to students from selected countries, including India, holding a valid passport. Applicants must have received an offer to pursue full-time undergraduate or postgraduate coursework at the University of Queensland. Students must have English language proficiency, relevant programme entry rank, and competitive scores as determined by the University.

Prizes & Rewards: 20% reduction in tuition fees per semester.

Last Date to Apply: Round The Year

Application mode: Online Applications Only

