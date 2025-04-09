Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 April 2025 9:03 AM IST
    DT Next campus: Applications open for the UQ International High Achievers Award
    CHENNAI: UQ International High Achievers Award -- India 2025 is offered by the University of Queensland, Australia to students pursuing undergraduate/postgraduate courses at the university.

    Eligibility: Open to students from selected countries, including India, holding a valid passport. Applicants must have received an offer to pursue full-time undergraduate or postgraduate coursework at the University of Queensland. Students must have English language proficiency, relevant programme entry rank, and competitive scores as determined by the University.

    Prizes & Rewards: 20% reduction in tuition fees per semester.

    Last Date to Apply: Round The Year

    Application mode: Online Applications Only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/UQI1

