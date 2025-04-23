Begin typing your search...
DT Next campus: Applications open for the University of Birmingham (India)
CHENNAI: The University of Birmingham India Chancellor’s Scholarships 2025-26 is an opportunity offered by the University of Birmingham to Indian students who have applied for a postgraduate course at the university starting in September 2025.
Eligibility: Open to Indian students who have received an offer to pursue a full-time postgraduate programme at the University of Birmingham.
Prizes & Rewards: A one-time award of £6,000 (approximately Rs6,50,772) towards tuition fees.
Last Date to Apply: May 31
Application mode: Online applications only
