DT Next campus: Applications open for the University of Birmingham (India)

CHENNAI: The University of Birmingham India Chancellor’s Scholarships 2025-26 is an opportunity offered by the University of Birmingham to Indian students who have applied for a postgraduate course at the university starting in September 2025.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students who have received an offer to pursue a full-time postgraduate programme at the University of Birmingham.

Prizes & Rewards: A one-time award of £6,000 (approximately Rs6,50,772) towards tuition fees.

Last Date to Apply: May 31

Application mode: Online applications only

