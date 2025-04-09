DT Next Campus: Applications open for the SBIF Asha Programme for Overseas Education; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The SBIF Asha Scholarship Programme for Overseas Education Students, one of India's largest scholarship programs, is an initiative of the SBI Foundation under its education vertical Integrated Learning Mission (ILM).

Eligibility:

Open to Indian students belonging to SC and ST categories pursuing a master’s or postgraduate course (any year) at a premier university or college outside India. They should have secured at least 75% marks or above in their previous academic year, with a gross annual family income of up to Rs 6,00,000.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 20,00,000 or 50% of course-related expenses (whichever is less)

Last Date to Apply: April 30

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SBIFS12