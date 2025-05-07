DT Next campus: Applications open for The Rhodes Scholarship 2026

CHENNAI: The Rhodes Scholarships for India 2026 is the initiative of Rhodes Trust in partnership with the second-century founder of McCall MacBain Foundation (NGO), John McCall MacBain OC, for Indian postgraduate applicants to pursue full-time studies at the University of Oxford.

Eligibility: This is open to Indian citizens aged 18 to 27 as of October 1, 2025. Applicants must have completed their undergraduate degrees by July 2026 and have at least 4 years of formal education in India within the last 10 years (including secondary school exams or a UG degree from an Indian university)

Prizes & Rewards: Course fee, a stipend of £19,800 per annum, and other costs.

Last Date to Apply: July 23

Application mode: Online applications only

